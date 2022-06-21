Sullivan County Fair set for a July 5th through July 10th run

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Fair schedule has been announced. Most of the events will be at the fairgrounds of Milan July 5th through 10th.

The fair will start with the Queen Pageant at the Milan Community Center June 30th at 7 o’clock at night. Admission will be $2.

July 5th will include the Pee Wee Dog Show at 8:45 in the morning and the Dog Show at 9 o’clock. There will also be conference judging at 6 o’clock in the evening and FFA exhibit judging at 6:30.

Rabbit and Poultry shows will be on July 6th. The Pee-Wee Rabbit Show will be at 6 o’clock in the evening. The Rabbit and Poultry shows will follow.

Goat and Sheep shows will be July 7th. The Pee Wee Goat Show will start at 5:45 in the evening. The Dairy Goat, Breeding and Market Goat, and Sheep shows will follow.

The Pee Wee Swine Show will be July 8th at 6 o’clock in the evening. It will be followed by the Breeding Swine and Market Hog Show.

July 9th’s schedule includes the Pee Wee Beef Show at 9:45 in the morning. It will be followed by the Bucket Calf and Breeding and Market Beef shows. A barbecue contest is at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and judging will be at 7:30 that night. The 4-H and FFA Project Auction will be in the livestock barn show arena at 3 o’clock. Pie contest judging will start July 9th at 5 o’clock in the evening, and a pie auction will follow.

The 13th Annual Green Hills Horse Show Circuit All Youth Show will be July 10th at 11 o’clock in the morning.

No entry fees will be charged, and no premiums will be paid.

Scales and concessions will be available on the grounds. Proceeds from the food stand will support Sullivan County 4-H and the Sullivan County Fair.