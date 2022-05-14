Meet members of the Trenton Police Department during “Pizza with Police”

Local News May 14, 2022 KTTN News
Community members can meet with members of the Trenton Police Department during “Pizza with the Police” next week.

The event will be held in the Aldersgate Room of the Wesley United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those attending are asked to use the Washington Street entrance.

People are encouraged to ask questions about the department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.

Any business or organization interested in hosting “Pizza with the Police” or any other meet and greet event is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department.

