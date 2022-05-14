Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly to peform August 13 at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Country music star Sam Hunt will take the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance, on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Missouri State Fair. Opening for Hunt is Sean Stemaly.

Multi-platinum selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt has accumulated over 11 billion global streams. His debut album Montevallo produced four No. 1 singles including “Leave the Light On,” “Take Your Time,” House Party” and “Break Up in a Small Town.” Southside, his sophomore album, debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The album features songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ’90s,” “Hard to Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, eight-time platinum-selling Grammy-nominated smash, “Body Like a Back Road.”

Sean Stemaly is a hard worker whose country music comes straight from the only life he knows. The 27-year-old taught himself to sing over endless days in the cab of a tractor and has tallied over 135 million on-demand streams including “Z71” and “Come Back to Bed,” whose video has tallied over 13.3 million views. His debut album Product of a Small Town was just recently released.

This show is the fifth concert announced for the 2022 Fair joining previously announced Trace Adkins with Lonestar performing on the Fair’s opening day, Aug. 11, Tesla with Fuel performing on Aug. 13, Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers performing on Aug. 16, and ZZ Top performing on Aug. 17.

Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am June 28 through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.