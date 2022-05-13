Gallatin R-5 Board of Education to meet Wednesday, May 18

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education next week will consider approval of the graduation list for 2022.

The board will meet in the high school library on May 18 at 6 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include approval of 2022-2023 Missouri School Boards Association membership, the In-School Suspension/At-Risk Report, a budget review, and reports from administrators. The agenda for May 18th’s Gallatin Board of Education meeting also includes an executive session for discussion of personnel and student matters.