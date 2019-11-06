Man who threatened to kill deputy enters plea of “Not Guilty”

A Richmond man charged with first-degree harassment for allegedly threatening to kill a Livingston County deputy in September waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Forty-year-old Joseph Anderson had his case continued to December 3rd.

Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Anderson fled from Deputy Jay Shirley in a vehicle before stopping in the west part of Chillicothe, physically resisted during the arrest, urinated in the Chillicothe Police Department and K-9 patrol vehicle, spit on one or more deputy sheriffs, and made vulgar comments.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares