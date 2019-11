An update will be provided on the East Locust Creek Reservoir at the next Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.

Reservoir Project Manager Brad Scott will speak at the Riverside Country Club of Trenton on November 20, 2019, at noon. Admission will be $10 for Chamber members and $11 for non-Chamber members.

RSVP by contacting the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324.

