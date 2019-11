A jury trial has been scheduled in Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court for a Chillicothe man once listed on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s most wanted fugitives.

Twenty-nine-year-old Richard James Stumph waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday to felony sodomy or attempted sodomy, first degree, victim less than 12-years-old.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for February 4th, with a jury trial set to begin March 5th.

