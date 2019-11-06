Motorcyclist nearly hits sheriff’s vehicle, later arrested on several charges

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports an investigation into a motorcyclist driving in a careless manner without a helmet in the area of Polk and Miller streets in Chillicothe last weekend led to the arrest of a Kansas City man on several allegations.

The motorcyclist allegedly nearly struck a sheriff’s vehicle head-on and refused to stop on Saturday. Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter chose to end the pursuit due to risks to the public.

Officers continued the investigation into the incident which lead to the arrest of 20-year-old Chandler Paul Griffith who has been charged with felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. The sheriff’s department also accused Griffith of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and several other traffic offenses. Bond is $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for a bond hearing in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on November 13th.

Cox advises that a person to never run from law enforcement, but pull to the right, place hands on the steering wheel, and follow directions given. Fleeing endangers the person fleeing, those with that person, others on the road, and law enforcement.

