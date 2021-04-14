Main Street Chillicothe announces date for annual Wine Walk and Concert

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe will hold the Annual Wine Walk and Concert next month. The wine walk will be on May 14th from 4:30 to 7:30. Check-in will be at Main Street Chillicothe at 514 Washington, and participants will be given a wrist band and a map.

The SoulRoot band from Holt Summit will perform at the Silver Moon Plaza at 707 Webster from 7:30 to 10:30 that night. Jersey’s Sports Bar and Grill will serve adult beverages. Food items will be for sale through Hy-Vee.

Some merchants may require participants to wear masks when entering their establishments.

Tickets cost $25 each, and participants must be at least 21 years old. A ticket will give someone 20 tasting stops and access to the concert on May 14th.

Only advanced sales will be made for the event, and sales will be capped at the first 300. Reservations should be made at eventbrite.com by searching Main Street Chillicothe May Wine Walk and Concert. Ticket reservations will be accepted until May 12th.

Contact Main Street Chillicothe for more information at 660-646-4071.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples announces Webster Street will be closed from Washington Street to Locust Street in front of Silver Moon Plaza on May 14th from 4 to 11 o’clock. The alley between the Chillicothe City Hall and Silver Moon Plaza will also be closed.

