Pleasant View Board of Education approves increase in salaries; approves field trips and announces dates for upcoming activities

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education on April 13th approved increasing pay. Non-certified staff wages will go up by 50 cents per hour, and extra-duty contracts will increase by four percent.

Base pay for all certified staff will increase by $1,000, which will make the base pay $31,500 for the 2021-2022 school year. The board also gave Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff a five percent increase in pay, making her salary $67,200 for the 2021-2022 school year.

A bid from Troyer Roofing and Coatings was accepted to redo the roof of the building that houses third, fourth, and fifth-grade classes. The bid was for $13,478. Completion is expected in July.

The board approved field trips for the third through fifth grades to go to Pershing State Park and sixth through eighth grades going to Hannibal. The date of the field trips has not yet been set.

Janet Lake’s preschool handbook and calendar were approved.

The oath of office was given to incumbents Jack Bethards and Jennifer Belvel. An election of officers was held. Danny Westcott was elected president, Damien Little as vice president, Bethards as treasurer, and Brenda Allnutt as secretary.

Steinhoff reported no staff members or students were out due to COVID-19 as of April 13th.

Dates for upcoming activities were announced. Pleasant View will have an early out on April 23rd. A spring program will be held on April 29th and 30th. The eighth-grade legacy trip will be from May 2nd through 4th. KEYS Preschool graduation will be May 6th, and eighth-grade graduation is May 7th. Awards and Field Day will be on May 13th. There will be an early out for the last day of school May 14th.

In an executive session, the board approved hiring Paige Orndorff as a second-grade teacher and Sara Rayl as a fifth-grade teacher. Kim Ray was transferred from second grade to early childhood special education preschool teacher for the 2021-2022 school year.

All non-certified employees and extra-duty contracts were rehired. Student matters were discussed, but no action was taken.

Related