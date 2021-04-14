Work on Thompson River Bridge begins on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Thompson River Bridge on Route 190, just west of Chillicothe, will narrow beginning tomorrow, Thursday, April 15, for completion of a bridge rehabilitation project.

The bridge was rehabilitated last year as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. The bridge, which reopened to two-way traffic on December 18, 2020, was the 100th bridge in the program to reopen.

There are a few items remaining for the contractor to complete. The contractor, Comanche Construction, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The work is expected to continue through mid-May. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

