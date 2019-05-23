Livingston County Sheriff reports hiring of new deputy

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy.

Austin Lucky began working as a deputy detention officer for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office until he was hired for Livingston County in April. Lucky spent the majority of his life in Brookfield and now resides in Livingston County. He graduated from Brookfield High School in 2017 and joined the United States Coast Guard before graduating from the Law Enforcement Academy at Missouri Western State University of Saint Joseph in December.

Lucky will receive two to three months of in-house training with a field training officer and will learn new tasks, policies, procedures, and the geography of Livingston County.