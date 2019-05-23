Hamilton man accused of molesting children for years sentenced to prison

A Hamilton man accused of molesting a child over the course of several years, who entered a guilty plea in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court in April, was sentenced Wednesday.

Jamey Keith Stone was sentenced to a facility to be determined by the Missouri Department of Corrections for a period of 15 years on felony first-degree child molestation and five years on felony first-degree sexual misconduct involving a child. The sentences are to run consecutively to each other and all other sentences.

Stone was ordered to pay $68 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund, court costs, and the board bill.