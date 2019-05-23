Gooseberry Festival 5K/10K run set for June 15, 2019

The Grundy County Health Department will sponsor the Gooseberry Festival 5K/10K Walk/Run next month to promote physical activity.

Sign in for the free race will begin at the Eastside Park Shelter House in Trenton the morning of June 15th at 7 o’clock with the event starting at 7:30. Medals will be awarded in all age brackets.

Online registration will be accepted through June 12th online at THIS LINK. Participants can also register at Eastside Park June 15th with the first 150 registrants receiving a free t-shirt.

Contact the Grundy County Health Department for more information on the Gooseberry Festival 5K/10K Walk/Run at 660-359-4196.