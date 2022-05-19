Listen to stories at Crowder State Park on June 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Crowder State Park’s campground amphitheater will transform into a special storytelling venue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Join cultural historian Br. John as he portrays the world-class show horse performer, inventor, and horse whisperer/trainer Tom Bass.

Bass, nicknamed “The High-Hatted Horseman,” was born into slavery in 1859. Bass was the creator of the famed American Royal Saddlehorse Show in Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitors are encouraged to join the fun and learn about this famous Missourian who was born the same year as Enoch Herbert Crowder, the park’s namesake.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri off Highway 65, west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about this event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.