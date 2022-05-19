Obituary & Services: Ellen “Ellie” Kincanon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ellen “Ellie” Kincanon of Green City passed away on May 18, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and in the peace of her home.

On September 19, 1959, Ellie was born in Corning, Iowa to Ed and Rosalee Dixon, and Wayne Sayre. She married Pat Kincanon on March 20, 1976, in Green City at the Assembly of God Church. To this union, Bradley Allen (Heather) Kincanon and Tisha Lynn (Craig) Hill were born.

Ellie is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her surviving grandchildren are Colton Hill, Braleigh Kincanon, Caiden Hill, and Carson Hill. Ed Dixon, her father, his wife, Barb, and her siblings, John (Julila “Jo”) Sayre, Bobbi Schiff, Lisa Comegys, Pam Sayre, and Kim (Mark) Vasey survive. Her surviving brothers and sisters-in-law are Randy (Cara) Kincanon, Steve (Frann) Kincanon, Linda McCabe, Darla (Ray) Stivers, Joan (Todd) Brundage, Karen (Glen) Clark, and Joyce (Bob) Turner. She is also survived by uncles Melvin Dixon and Roger (Helen) Dixon and aunt Karen Platz. Her bonus mom and special friend, Janice Booth also survives. Numerous nieces and nephews survive, as well. Ellie’s pride in life was not in possessions or riches but in the love and presence of her family.

Those loved ones who preceded Ellie in death are her granddaughter, Hannah Lynn Kincanon (in infancy), her mother, Rosalee Dixon, her father, Wayne Sayre, siblings Debra Sue Sayre, Rosemary Lynn Sayre, Sharon Lee Sayre, and Angel Dawn Sayre. Her brothers-in-law, David Schiff and Bill McCabe and her husband’s siblings Barbara Anne Kincanon (in infancy) and David Leon Kincanon (in infancy) also preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Myra Kincanon.

Ellie and Pat lived all their 46 years of marriage in Green City. She graduated from Green City R-1 in 1978. Ellie’s life was one of serving her community, mostly by cooking at her cafe and in the Green City Livestock Market cafe, simply dubbed, “The Sale Barn” and cleaning for families and businesses in the community. Ellie served her community through work and showed love in her very own special way. The farmer and rancher sale barn cafe patrons could count on Ellie and her loyal crew to serve them a good hot meal; a lot of them depended on Ellie for not just a hot meal, but a well-earned hard time. Ellie was a woman who jumped to the call of duty when somebody was in need. She fixed countless helpings of Christmas candy, pies, and other goodies so many of us were blessed to share and enjoy. She did it not for recognition; it was her labor of love. The bookend to every week for Ellie’s family was at the supper table each Sunday. The food was incredible, but the company was better.

Memorials in Ellie’s honor may be made to Hospice of Northeast Missouri and left at the Ruschmeier Funeral Home. Ellie’s family extends their appreciation for the compassion and care bestowed upon Ellie and them during this difficult time. Additionally, Ellie’s family extends their sincere gratitude to the entire Sullivan County community who rallied in support of Ellie and them this past weekend for the EMK Benefit Fundraiser. What a blessing Ellie was here with us to feel the love and generosity which was so blatantly shown over the weekend.

The family will receive friends and family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City, MO on Friday, May 20, 2022. Funeral services for Ellie Kincanon will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Ruschmeier Funeral Home chapel in Green City, MO. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Green City, MO. Services will be conducted by Rolf Christen, Randy Kincanon, and Randy Quick