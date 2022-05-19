Gallatin Board of Education take action on personnel

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education took action on personnel matters after a closed session on May 18th.

The resignations were accepted by High School English Instructor Cole Lockhart, High School Art Instructor Ally Ockenfels, and Bus Driver Stephen Rains at the end of this school year.

The board offered teaching positions to Emily Perry, Monica Fawson, and Trisha Sharp for next school year. Chris Holt was offered a teaching position, summer weights, head football coach, and boys and girls track coach. Brock Goodman was offered a part-time academic advisor position as well as a part-time substitute, summer weights, assistant football coach, and assistant boys and girls track coach. The positions will be for next school year.

An extra duty middle school assistant softball coach position was offered to Tracy Burke. Trisha Sharp was offered extra duty varsity girls basketball coach and an extra duty Art Club sponsor position. The positions are for next school year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the graduation list.

The 2022-2023 membership to the Missouri School Boards Association was approved. Board Secretary Vicki Corwin reports the membership fee is $5,035.

There was a discussion about a state grant program of a 70% – 30% split for increasing the base pay for certified teachers to $38,000. Gallatin R-5 is waiting for more information and will meet with the Community Teachers Association Salary and Welfare Committee.