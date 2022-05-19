Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors discuss USDA contracts

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

United States Department of Agriculture contracts were discussed at the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors meeting on May 17th.

Administrator Trish Smith reported an ongoing delay in receiving about 40 HVAC units due to worldwide shipping issues has delayed the HVAC project at Sunnyview. The board was previously informed that 26 of the remaining 40 units had arrived in California. The units had not arrived at the contractor as of May 17th.

Three new proposals were presented to the board to amend the existing contract. One proposal was to add heating units to cover areas in the building that will no longer be heated by the outdated boiler. Another proposal was to add heating units to the medication rooms. The third new proposal was to add a heating unit to the break room that also will no longer be heated by the boiler system.

The board directed Smith to obtain a written explanation as to why those items were not included in the initial contract by the architect and/or engineer. The board also directed the administrator to obtain a balance of the USDA loan for the contract to determine if loan funds can be used to cover the proposals. No proposals were approved.

Regarding a USDA contract for windows, a contractor’s partial release, which had been previously denied by the board for $19,872.68, was again reviewed.

A written punch list was provided to the board from Freddie Malicoat outlining items that needed completion and/or to be resolved. Smith reported those items have not been corrected. Board Chairman Jim Cox requested the caulking of all windows be added to the punch list.

The partial release was not approved.

A credit for the contract for windows for $4,230 was presented. It was in regard to windows that were not installed in the original contract.

The board accepted a bid from Jacky Kennedy for $450 for a 2005 Chevrolet van as is. It was one of two bids received.

A bid was approved by the Waste Corporation of America for $830.35 per month for trash service. It was the only bid received.

A hay bid was approved by Jeremy Chambers for all bales produced on the attached facility land for $7 per bale. It was the only bid received.

Smith reported the contractor, H and S Contracting, has not been able to free its schedule to begin the therapy department remodeling project. The C and C Group is waiting on equipment to arrive to begin the camera and security system project.

Smith said the skilled nursing home reported an increase in census for the third month in a row in April. No concerns were reported at the Resident Council.

Smith also reported on the apartments. She noted the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has cleared the facility of all deficiencies.

She discussed the ongoing industry challenges during April. She said the nursing shortage in the country has caused the facility to use agency staffing to meet the needs of residents.

The board entered into a closed session for discussion of legal actions and employees. No announcements were made.