King City woman life-flighted after striking big rig trailer and pickup

A Gentry County three-vehicle crash injured a woman from King City who has been accused of several violations including alleged driving while intoxicated. The accident Tuesday afternoon at 3:15 happened approximately three miles north of King City.

Thirty-six-year-old Candy Roberts was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

Roberts was driving south on Highway 169 when her sports utility vehicle struck the towed unit of a semi that had stopped at an intersection and was preparing to make a left turn. After impact, Robert’s SUV traveled into the northbound lane where it hit the driver’s side of a pickup demolishing the SUV. Moderate damage was noted for the other two vehicles.

The other two drivers, 58-year-old William Miller of Easton driving the big rig and the pickup driven by 57-year-old William Lynch of Redding, Iowa were not hurt.

The patrol accused Candy Roberts of driving while intoxicated, following too closely as well as no insurance and not wearing a seat belt. She was released for medical attention.

Assistance was provided by Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Gentry County Fire, and LifeFlight Eagle.

