Minnesota man injured after crashing on I-35 in Daviess County

A motorist from Minnesota was injured in Daviess County when the car he was driving veered off Interstate 35, struck an embankment and overturned on its driver’s side.

Tuesday mornings’ accident in the northbound lanes of interstate 35 occurred at approximately 10:30 am one mile west of Winston.

Sixty-six-year-old Sylvester Robinson of Minneapolis was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The patrol reports he was wearing a seat belt and the car received extensive damage.

