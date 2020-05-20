The Grundy County Commission has formed an appointed CARES Task Force to analyze the various needs of federal relief available to taxable entities within the legal boundaries of the county.

Parameters may change based on need and are to be continuously reassessed to identify best practices and procedures to utilize CARES Act funding. The commission will work in conjunction with the task force and will make funding determinations under the advisement of the task force.

Proposed use of funds provided will be used only to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27th, and were incurred starting March 1st and ending December 30th.

Funds provided pursuant to the certification cannot be used as a revenue replacement for lower than expected tax or other revenue collections. The funds also cannot be used for expenditures for which a local government entity has received any other emergency COVID-19 supplemental funding for that same expense.

Any local taxable entity receiving funds pursuant to the certification should retain documentation of all uses of the funds, including, but not limited to, invoices and/or sales receipts. The documentation should be produced upon request.

Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says applications were mailed today (Tuesday) to all taxable entities in the county. They can be returned to the county clerk or commission.

Applications will be accepted for Grundy County CARES Task Force review through November 17th. Applications will be approved by the Grundy County Commission on December 15th. Approved funds will be distributed on December 30th.

More information is available in the intergovernmental agreement and application.

The members of the task force are Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson, Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs, and North Central Missouri College President Doctor Lenny Klaver as well as two other members, whose names will be announced once their appointments have been confirmed.

