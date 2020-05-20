Kansas man to face four charges in Daviess County

A Kansas City, Kansas man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Daviess County Tuesday faces four charges.

Online court information shows 56-year-old Randall Tharp has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of synthetic cannabinoid and driving while revoked or suspended. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix or fasten to or maintain motor vehicle or trailer plates.

Bond was denied for Tharp. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

