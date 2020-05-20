North Central Missouri College to offer Agriculture Operations Technology Certificate

North Central Missouri College will offer a new certificate option beginning this fall for students interested in pursuing an agribusiness career. MFA Incorporated endorses the one-year Agriculture Operations Technology Certificate. The certificate will allow students an opportunity for an apprenticeship and full-time employment with MFA.

With the Agriculture Operations Technology Certificate, students will receive instruction in soils and fertilizers, plant and animal science, farm safety, agriculture mechanics, and precision agriculture.

NCMC Agriculture Instructor and Barton Farm Manager Rustin Jumps says the certificate option “is an exciting opportunity for the NCMC Agriculture Program to partner with the agribusiness industry to help meet the workforce demand.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the certificate or scheduling a tour of the Barton Farm Campus can visit ncmissouri.edu. Agriculture instructors Rustin Jumps or Jack Green can also be contacted at 660-359-3948 extension 1336 or 1314.

