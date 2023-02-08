Kansas City based band, Soca Jukebox, to perform at THS Performing Arts Center on February 18th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City-based band that performs a variety of music and travels from coast to coast will be in Trenton next week. Soca Jukebox will be at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on February 18th. Doors will open at 6:30 that evening, and the concert will start at 7 pm.

Arts Alive presents the band, which includes Trenton native Clay Johnston, who is the lead vocalist and plays double pans.

Arts Alive President Dan Maxey says he saw Soca Jukebox a few years ago when the band was in Trenton.

If you decide to attend the concert at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center, what can those attending the concert expect to hear?

Other members of Soca Jukebox are Jason Riley on lead guitar, Dave Jarman on drums, Jay Albright on the lead pan, and Ben Leimkuhler on bass.

Ed Johnston is Clay Johnston’s father. He says the band members are great musicians as well as educators and business professionals. They have performed together for more than 20 years.

The Trenton High School Golden Bulldog Drumline will perform as part of the concert on February 18th.

No tickets will be sold for the concert. Admission will be paid at the door. The cost will be $10 for adults and $7 for students in kindergarten through college.

Maxey encourages special interest groups or those with special needs to contact him because Arts Alive is offering those types of groups pricing of $5 per person. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information on the Soca Jukebox concert on February 18th can be obtained by contacting Dan Maxey at 636-399-5371. Other information can be found on facebook.com/artsalivenow.

