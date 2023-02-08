Artwork of Linda Hoover featured at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe

Cultural Corner, along with sponsor United County Graham Agency, is pleased to present the artworks of Linda Hoover, a woman whose passion for art has led her to pursue several forms of artistic expression.

Linda is a portrait artist who strives to go beyond simply painting an accurate likeness of the subject. Her goal is to create works of art that will be valued family treasures. Besides portraiture, Linda has inherited a love of the watercolor medium from her mother, and she delights in exploring the unique possibilities and distinctive transparency of watercolor.

Hoover is from Houstonia, Missouri, a rural area in central Missouri. Being surrounded by farms and nature has allowed Linda to develop her artistic interests. To be successful at marketing her art, she has learned to work in a variety of forms and mediums. Hoover was a 2022 artist-in-residence at the Missouri State Fair.

Hoover’s artwork can be viewed at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery, 424 Locust Street, Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:00 to 4:00 and on Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00. The exhibit will be on display throughout February and March. A reception will be held in her honor on March 31st from 5 to 7 pm