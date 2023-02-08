North Central Missouri College Foundation scholarship deadline is March 31st

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the NCMC Foundation Scholarship application deadline of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023, for the 2023-2024 academic year. Any student planning to attend NCMC in the fall, full-time, is strongly encouraged to apply.

“One online application can put a student in the running for many different scholarships,” indicated NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “The NCMC Foundation will hand out over $225,000 during the upcoming academic year due to the generosity of many supporters who believe in investing in NCMC students.”

Incoming, returning, or transferring students can access and complete the scholarship application through myCOMPASS on the NCMC website, or visit this link. For consideration of all eligible scholarships, both prospective and current students complete one online application per year. Financial need, academic progress, a program of study, and/or a combination of these factors are the basis of scholarship selection. Contact the NCMC Foundation Office for any questions at (660) 357-6403 or (660) 357-6415.

Scholarships are a gift that reduces the overall cost of attending NCMC. Scholarships do not need to be repaid and are the ideal opportunity for NCMC students to keep the costs of their higher education low. Applicants fill out an application, and each is sorted and ranked by criteria specific to each scholarship opportunity. After selection, notification, and verification of full-time enrollment during the fall 2023 semester, students may access scholarship award funds through their student accounts. Recipients are strongly encouraged to write a thank you letter expressing their appreciation to their scholarship investors and attending the annual scholarship reception.

