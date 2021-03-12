Judge Thomas Alley hands down prison time in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people were sentenced to prison during Division One proceedings in Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Trenton resident Vance Allan Gannon pleaded guilty to three counts and had one dismissed. Gannon was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections for resisting arrest, detention or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk to others.

Gannon received another five-year term for felony possession of a controlled substance. A separate drug possession charge was dismissed in court by the prosecuting attorney. The prison terms are to run concurrently. Gannon also was sentenced to ten days in jail on a speeding charge and 20 days for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle that was sounding a siren and displaying lights. Credit was given for serving that time.

Two defendants admitted to violating the conditions of their probation.

Judge Thomas Alley revoked probation for Trace Aaron Harvey of Spickard and for Ricky Gene Banner of Milan. Harvey was sentenced to serve seven years with the department of corrections with the term to run concurrently with a sentence imposed in Nodaway county. He’s also to pay restitution of $2,469.

Banner was sentenced to a term of five years with the department of corrections. His sentence runs concurrently with one given him in Sullivan County. Harvey had Grundy county charges consisting of three counts of 2nd-degree burglary and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree. Banner had a Grundy county charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

At another hearing on Thursday, Trenton resident Dustin Matthew Haskins saw his probation continue but with more conditions being applied. Haskins felony charge in Grundy county is for non support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under a court order. Haskins is to pay $300 in monthly support toward both current and past due amounts.

