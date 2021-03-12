Audio: Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host “Meet and Greet Listening Party” with Rhonda Vincent

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will host at least one “Meet and Greet Listening Party” with Rhonda Vincent. Attendees in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe on April 17th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon will be some of the first to hear a soon-to-be-released bluegrass CD from Rhonda Vincent and The Rage.

Mary Lou VanDeventer with the Arts Council was on a recent KTTN Open Line. She said tickets are limited to 80 per session due to COVID-19 restrictions. If the first session sells out, she plans to add a second session for April 17th at 7 o’clock at night. If that session fills up, a third session will be held at 4 o’clock with doors opening 30 minutes before each session.

Vincent said she plans to play music, talk about how the music was created, and have merchandise available for purchase, including official Grand Ole Opry induction posters. Vincent was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in February almost a year after she was invited by Jeannie Seely.

There may also be pre-orders available of her CD with her band The Rage.

VanDeventer noted the listening party will only include Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage will not be there.

VanDeventer said a portion of the ticket proceeds will go to help fund the recording project.

Vincent shared that she wanted to have a listening party because she and her band have not been touring.

VanDeventer notes masks will be optional at the listening party on April 17th, and bottled water will be on hand with chairs set up in groups that can be rearranged. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets cost $25 each and will only be sold in advance. Tickets can be reserved by cash or check by calling the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173. Credit card purchases can be made at rhondavincent.com.

