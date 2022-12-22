Incumbent on Trenton City Council files for re-election

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An incumbent has filed for the Trenton City Council April 4th election. John Dolan of 4002 Manor Drive filed for re-election as Fourth Ward Council Member the morning of December 21st.

Candidates who previously filed include Mike Opitz, Timothy Meinecke, and Harry Kately for the Third Ward; Lou Fisher for the First Ward; and Doctor Nick McHargue and Jackie Soptic for mayor.

The filing period will go until December 27th. One candidate from each of the four wards and one candidate for mayor are to be elected in the Trenton City Council April 4th election.

