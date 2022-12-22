Polo man charged with 16 counts of child sex crimes bound to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Polo resident facing sex-related charges allegedly involving a 15 year old girl had his case bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court December 21st.

Online court information shows the court accepted 20 year old Timothy Scott Sharp’s waiver of a preliminary hearing. A formal arraignment is scheduled for January 10th.

Felony charges for Sharp include three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, and six counts of fourth degree child molestation involving a child less than 17 years of age and the offender greater than four years older. He also has been charged with six misdemeanor counts of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Sharp of having sexual intercourse with the girl multiple times while he was staying on the same property with her between April 21st and September 25th. He also allegedly sent nude pictures and videos of himself to the girl.

Related