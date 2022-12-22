Polo man charged with 16 counts of child sex crimes bound to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court

Local News December 22, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Division One of Circuit Court News Graphic
A Polo resident facing sex-related charges allegedly involving a 15 year old girl had his case bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court December 21st.

Online court information shows the court accepted 20 year old Timothy Scott Sharp’s waiver of a preliminary hearing. A formal arraignment is scheduled for January 10th.

Felony charges for Sharp include three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, and six counts of fourth degree child molestation involving a child less than 17 years of age and the offender greater than four years older. He also has been charged with six misdemeanor counts of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Sharp of having sexual intercourse with the girl multiple times while he was staying on the same property with her between April 21st and September 25th. He also allegedly sent nude pictures and videos of himself to the girl.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

