In-person Summer School classes at Rissler Elementary School in Trenton canceled due to COVID-19

June 24 will be the last day of in-person learning for summer school at S. M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton due to a high number of COVID-19 quarantines and an uptick in cases in Grundy County.

Choice boards will be sent home with students, and alternative methods of instruction will be used for the last three days of summer school.

Summer School Principal Luke Lewis says 60% to 70% of summer school students at Rissler have been quarantined at one point or another.

Contact the Rissler office for more information.

