Spickard Board of Education adopts new salary schedules

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education this week adopted new certified and support staff salary schedules and amended the policy on unused sick leave compensation.

Superintendent Erika Eakes reports the certified base salary was raised to $28,125. Support staff hourly wages were raised based on position and years of service.

The dollar amounts per day were changed for the unused sick leave compensation. The policy now says if an employee leaves the district for any reason, the employee may be compensated for unused sick days over 20 at a rate of $10 per day if he or she has been employed by the district for two to five years. The employee may be compensated at a rate of $20 per day if he or she has been employed by the district for at least six years. The compensation is capped at 100 days. Unused sick leave compensation will be paid the month following the final day of employment on the regular payday.

The board approved working off of last year’s budget until a new one is developed for 2021-2022.

The 2021-2022 school calendar was adopted. Teacher in-service days for Spickard will be August 23rd and 24th. School will start for students on August 25th, with an early dismissal at 1 o’clock. The last day of school is scheduled for May 18th, 2022.

The board approved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan for 2021-2022. The plan is to be posted on the Spickard R-2 website.

Deva Lanning was hired for the kindergarten position.

Eakes will pursue finding a backup bus driver and Parents as Teachers instructor for next school year.

It was reported floor tile removal will be complete this week. Heating and cooling installation was to begin this week.

