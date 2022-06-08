Highway 36 resurfacing to begin on June 13 in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resurfacing project on Highway 36 in Livingston County has once again been postponed.

The start date was first pushed back from June 6 to June 8, but the contractor is now scheduled to begin Monday, June 13. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project which extends eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek. The contractor’s new planned schedule of work is as follows:

June 13 – 30: Concrete pavement repairs, both directions

July 5 – 15: Roadside work, westbound only, at the Leeper Creek Bridge, just east of Chillicothe

July 15 – Aug. 18: Guardrail work, both directions

Aug. 24 – Sept. 12: Pavement repairs, both directions

Sept. 6 – Oct. 27: Resurfacing, shoulder work, and striping, in both directions

All work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday, weather permitting. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Highway 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.