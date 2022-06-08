Audio: New superintendent of Trenton School District shares his plans for the school system

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has selected Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott as the next district superintendent.

Gott accepted the position with a two-year contract, and his new position will begin on July 1st. His salary will be $108,936. Gott says he has been part of the Trenton R-9 School District for 30 years, “in one way or another.”

Gott graduated from Trenton High School in 2002. He did his student teaching at Trenton and came back to the district after graduating from Missouri Western State University. He taught sixth grade Social Studies at TMS for two years and taught American History at THS for six years. He has been TMS principal for the last six years.

Gott has a Bachelor of Science degree in History from Missouri Western. He has a Master’s in Education and an Education Specialist degree from William Woods University. He is also a certified superintendent.

Gott has plans for his time as Trenton R-9 Superintendent.

The Trenton Board of Education interviewed four superintendent candidates. Board President Dorothy Taul says the board believes Gott displays the qualities to lead Trenton R-9 forward. She says that he has proven himself as an “excellent” teacher and principal by leading by example.

Taul adds that Gott is an example of Missouri’s Grow Your Own, which is a program that encourages school districts to grow staff members within their own system.

The Trenton Board of Education released former Superintendent Mike Stegman from his contract, effective May 18th. Rob Deaver was hired as the interim superintendent on a part-time, as-needed basis on May 20th.

A job opening has been posted on moteachingjobs.com until June 14th for TMS principal. A hiring committee will be formed to select a new principal.

Gott adds that there will no longer be a director of supportive services position for the district, as many of the duties were absorbed by other positions. Kris Ockenfels is retiring from that position.