Governor Parson Signs HB 2149 and six other pieces of legislation into law

During a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed seven pieces of legislation into law, including HB 2149, which modifies provisions relating to professional licensing.

HB 2149 – Modifies Provisions Related to Professional Licensing:

Exempts military employees and contractors participating in the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program from Missouri occupational licensing requirements as long as they hold licensing in another state. Missouri will host IRT training in Shannon County at the end of June.

Additionally, HB 2149 makes several other statutory modifications:

Aligns state statute with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for home health treatment plans and alleviates delays to home health service care;

Allows individuals to take the land surveyor exam at any point after high school graduation;

Allows the Missouri Dental Board to consider “Pilot Projects,” that include new technologies or practices within the field of Dentistry;

Allows students to take the Physical Therapists License exam up to 90 days before graduation; and

Adds Missouri as a member of the Audiology & Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ASLP-IC).

SB 987 – Relating to Gambling Boat Facilities:

Allows gambling facilities to be located within 1,000 feet of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi Rivers with approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission.

HB 2365 – Early Learning Quality Assurance Program Extension:

Extends the sunset expiration on the Early Learning Quality Assurance Program to the end of 2028.

HB 1725 – Lodging Establishments:

Updates statute to clarify hotel liability for lost guest property if stored in a safe or safe deposit box. Additionally, it removes the requirement for rates to be published in rooms if the rates are available online.

HB 2416 – Motor Vehicle Dealer Sales Practices:

Provides statutory clarification that motor vehicle dealers in Missouri can conduct certain transactions remotely.

HB 1600 – Employees of the General Assembly:

Clarifies that the General Assembly does not need to pass an annual resolution to keep legislative staff employed during the interim period.

HB 1697 – Cottage Food Production Operations:

Allows Missouri cottage food producers to exceed $50,000 in annual revenue and sell products online, as long as products are sold to purchasers in the state.

(Photo courtesy Governor Parson’s office)