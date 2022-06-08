Mercer County Fair Board to host vendor show and tractor pull

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fair Board will hold a vendor show and tractor pull on June 11th.

Cash and carry items will be available in the Mercer County Fair Building in Princeton from 8 o’clock to noon for the vendor show. Contact Danessa Stout for more information at 660-953-0405.

There will be multiple classes for the Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers Association event at the lower fairgrounds in Princeton at 6 p.m.

A food trailer will be open, and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Admission is free for both events on June 11th.

Other Mercer County Fair events will be in Princeton from July 13th through 17th.