The Hamilton Community Garden will hold a free seed exchange next week. Gardeners can trade seeds at the Hotel Hamilton on March 30th at 7 pm.

Gardeners can bring extra seeds, preferably in their original packaging, to give to others. They can take home new seeds to try.

The Hamilton Community Garden’s current seed bank has 150 packets of 47 varieties of seeds to start the exchange.

