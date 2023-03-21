Obituary & Services: Richard Vincent Grabill

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Richard Vincent Grabill, 88, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born October 24, 1934, near Blythedale, Missouri the son of Archie James and Lena Lucille (Moore) Grabill.

On December 16, 1952, he married Sarah Jane in Excelsior Springs, Missouri and to this union, five children were born, Rick, Larry, Forrest “Bubby”, Lena, and Dan.

He was then united with Charlene Breer on February 14, 1972, in Nevada, IA. She brought two children into the family, Mike, and Sherry, who were raised as his own. Charlene preceded him in death after 44 years together in February 2016.

Richard served in the United States Army in Korea where he was a cook and enjoyed working in the motor pool in his free time. Upon his return, he moved to Iowa. Later, he became a certified Massey Ferguson mechanic. He also drove a semi-truck for a while along with many other jobs. He was a true jack of all trades and master of none (his own words).

He returned to his “home” of Missouri in 1977 where he lived the rest of his life. Richard enjoyed fishing, working on cars, walking, and going out for drives around the countryside. He never knew a stranger and was friendly, ready to chat with everyone. He also enjoyed garage sales and collecting brass.

Richard was also preceded in death by his parents; sons, Forrest “Bubby” Grabill and Mike Breer; son-in-law, Scott Mueterthies; siblings, Viola Hickman, Vera Pruitt, Freda Hadley, and Harvey Grabill.

Survivors include his children, Rick (Deb) Grabill, Larry (Janelle) Grabill, Sherry (Jerry) Chown, Lena Mueterthies, and Dan Grabill; daughter-in-law, Peggy Breer; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia; brothers, Bill, Cecil and Oscar and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation followed by cremation will be held from 10:00 – Noon on Saturday, March 25 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Military Rites will be held at Noon Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. Memorials may be made to the Highland Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

