Carroll County Community Kite Festival set for March 25th

Local News March 21, 2023 KTTN News
Kite Festival News Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will present the Carroll County Community Kite Festival on March 25th. The free event will be at the Norborne School from noon to 5 pm.

Great American Kites and Events will have aerial creatures. There will be power kites and stun kites as well as the world’s largest kite spin sock, which is nearly three stories high and 200 feet long.

There will also be vendors and food trucks. Small kites will be available to purchase.

For safety, guests are asked to not bring pets, glasses, or alcohol to the Carroll County Kite Festival on March 25th. Guests are welcome to bring picnic baskets, chairs, and food.

Post Views: 34
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.