Carroll County Community Kite Festival set for March 25th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will present the Carroll County Community Kite Festival on March 25th. The free event will be at the Norborne School from noon to 5 pm.

Great American Kites and Events will have aerial creatures. There will be power kites and stun kites as well as the world’s largest kite spin sock, which is nearly three stories high and 200 feet long.

There will also be vendors and food trucks. Small kites will be available to purchase.

For safety, guests are asked to not bring pets, glasses, or alcohol to the Carroll County Kite Festival on March 25th. Guests are welcome to bring picnic baskets, chairs, and food.

Related