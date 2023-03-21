Audio: Full audio presentation from Meet the Candidates, held at Trenton High School Performing Arts Center

Meet The Candidates
A Meet the Candidates Forum was held at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on March 20th.

Candidates running for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education who participated in person were incumbents Brandon Gibler and Andy Burress as well as Ronda Lickteig, Robin Chambers, and Joshua Shuler. Incumbent Jason Hostetler was unable to attend, and papers were distributed with the information provided by him. The six candidates are running for three open three-year terms on the school board.

Missouri State Teachers Association Northwest Region Member Service Coordinator Mindy Walker moderated the forum. The Trenton Teachers Association, Trenton Hy-Vee, and Republican-Times sponsored the event.

 

