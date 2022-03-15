Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet Thursday, March 17, starting at 6 pm.

The agenda includes a review of the Newtown-Harris cooperative agreement for the upcoming school year, bids for the elementary school windows and air conditioning, banking information, an early childhood special education agreement with the

Pleasant View R-6 School, preliminary salary information for the upcoming year, and a foodservice supply chain grant.

There will be administrator reports and a closed executive session for the Grundy R-5 School Board Thursday night.

