Grundy R-5 Board of Education to meet on Thursday

Local News March 15, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County R-5 School District website
The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet Thursday, March 17, starting at 6 pm.

The agenda includes a review of the Newtown-Harris cooperative agreement for the upcoming school year, bids for the elementary school windows and air conditioning, banking information, an early childhood special education agreement with the

Pleasant View R-6 School, preliminary salary information for the upcoming year, and a foodservice supply chain grant.

There will be administrator reports and a closed executive session for the Grundy R-5 School Board Thursday night.

Tags
