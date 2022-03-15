North Missouri unemployment rates change little in the last month

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

January unemployment rates for area counties range from Linn County at five percent, down to two point seven percent reported for Worth County.

January is the most recent month the County by County statistics are available. Missouri’s January unemployment rate is four point four percent.

Grundy County is a little under the state average with a rate of four point one percent and is based on 169 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of nearly 4,100. The January figure is one percent higher than December (3.1% then) but it’s lower than the January 2021 rate which then was four point six percent.

Other unemployment rates include Sullivan 4.8%, Adair 4.4%, Carroll 4.3%, and Harrison 4.1%.

Other counties have rates between 3 and 4 percent and include Mercer and Clinton at 3.9%, Caldwell and DeKalb 3.8%, Putnam and Chariton at 3.5%, Daviess and Livingston 3.3%, and Gentry is at 3.0%.

