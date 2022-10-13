Grundy County R-5 Board of Education meeting results from October 12th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved a request from the Class of 1967 on October 12, 2022. The class will put a plaque on the wall by the high school office.

The board approved using the City of Galt for snow removal in parking lots at the high school and elementary school. The cost will be $150 per cleaning.

The future of the city ball field was discussed. The board met with two members of the Galt Board of Aldermen. It was determined the school district will do maintenance on the field during ball season, April, August, September, and October. The district will also work with the city and other local groups to make improvements to the field.

The board heard a report about bus transportation. Administration purchased a lift bus for $25,000 from the American Bus Company.

A report was given on the upcoming Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for the school. Mary Lentz will be the board representative on the CSIP Committee.

A construction update was given about concrete work and door replacement at the high school and elementary school. Doors are expected to arrive in mid-November. A building energy audit will be conducted next week related to the cost of converting all lights to LED.

After a closed session, it was announced Trinity Cox was offered a contract for the 2022-2023 school year as an elementary school paraprofessional.