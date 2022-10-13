Drought conditions continue to expand in Missouri

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drought conditions have expanded in Missouri in the last week. The whole state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought, which is an increase of 6.14% from last week. That is according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map, which was released the morning of October 13th and is based on conditions as of the morning of October 11th.

There is now severe drought in the eastern part of Linn County and the southeast corner of Sullivan County. There is moderate drought in most of the rest of those two counties as well as most of Putnam, Livingston, and Caldwell counties. The southwest corner of Daviess County also is experiencing moderate drought. The rest of the Green Hills is abnormally dry.

Severe drought has expanded in other parts of North Missouri. It now covers at least part of Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe, Shelby, Macon, Adair, and Knox counties. There is also some severe drought in Holt County. Extreme drought has also expanded in the area north of the Missouri River and now covers the southern parts of Platte, Clay, Ray, and Carroll counties. Other parts of North Missouri are abnormally dry or experiencing moderate drought.

Exceptional drought in Southwest Missouri has expanded further south, and severe drought in Southeast Missouri has expanded west. Moderate drought has also expanded in the southern part of the state, and abnormally dry conditions have expanded in the eastern part of the state.

As of the morning of October 13th, Trenton was 3.35 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .02 of an inch of rain measured in the week ending October 11th at 7 am. There was .40 of an inch of rain measured in the 24-hour period ending October 12th at 7 am.