The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lone Tree, Colorado woman on December 25th for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order.

Forty-nine-year-old Kristin Kay Hess’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court documents accuse Hess of possessing methamphetamine in November 2018.

