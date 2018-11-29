Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors sets candidate filing dates

November 29, 2018
Sunnyview Nursing Home

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors has set the filing dates for the April 2nd election for the purpose of electing two directors each for a three-year term.

Candidates may file at the Grundy County Nursing Home business office during regular hours (7:30 am to 3:30 pm) December 11th through January 15th. The office will be closed December 25th and January 1st. The terms of office held by James Cox and a vacant position are up for election.

The board discussed continued work on energy projects involving upgrading the boiler to a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and window replacement.

