Audio: Trenton Chamber of Commerce “Radio Auction” set for Saturday, December 1st

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 14th Annual Auction Saturday morning, December 1st, with proceeds to go toward Chamber operation fees. Various items donated from local merchants will be auctioned live on KTTN following the 8:30 sports.

Chamber President Debbie Carman says a list of the items will be available on the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website and the Trenton Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Carman says a list of the items will also be provided to chamber members.

Any businesses that wish to donate to the Chamber Auction should contact the Chamber Office at 359-4324.