Grundy County Jewett Norris Library announces new guidelines for operation

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton has revised its guidelines for the public regarding the pandemic. The updated guidelines will begin Monday, July 6th.

Restrictions will include library hours weekdays from 8:30 to 4 o’clock to allow for proper cleaning and sanitizing each day.

Anyone at least two years old may be permitted into the library. Patrons two to 10 years old must be accompanied by someone at least 18.

All patrons must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth, including children. Non-contact temperatures will be taken upon entering.

Entry will be through the north door only. The elevator is not available due to mechanical problems.

Computer usage for adults will be mainly for essential business. Computer space is limited to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and patrons are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

The children’s computer lab will be open with social distancing guidelines. Toys are unavailable.

Anyone who is sick, has a cough, or has a fever should use the library’s curbside service.

Call the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library for more information at 660-359-3577.

