Grundy County Health Department to hold multiple flu shot clinics

Local News October 5, 2021 KTTN News
Flu Season
The Grundy County Health Department will hold flu vaccine clinics on Friday, October 8, and Friday, October 15 from 9-1 and 2-4 pm. No appointment is needed. GCHD has a flu vaccine for all ages including the high-dose vaccine for people over age 65.

Individuals are asked to bring their Medicare, Medicaid, or health insurance card for billing purposes. Donations are requested from individuals that are not covered by insurance. The cost of this year’s vaccine is $55.

Vaccine supplies are plentiful for 2018-19. This year the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends a flu shot for everyone over the age of 6 months.

