The Grundy County Health Department reports no new COVID-19 cases since its March 8th report, keeping the total at 1,057. Active cases dropped by one to one. Eight hundred 16 have been confirmed, and 241 are probable. Forty COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

The health department reports the Department of Health and Senior Services has added antigen tests to its totals, increasing the statewide case count by 80,000 cases. Antigen cases are considered probable cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition.

Grundy County has reported antigen-positive results in the probable category. That number also includes cases that have an epidemiological link to a confirmed or probable case per the case definition.

The health department notes Phase 1B Tier 3 opens March 15th. That group includes anyone who is eligible because of their job, not because of health or age. It includes those in kindergarten through 12th-grade education, childcare, dams and energy sector, communications infrastructure, government, information technology, and some in food and agriculture. Residents in Tier 3 can sign up for the Grundy County Health Department’s notification list.

